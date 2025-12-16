Opposition protests MGNREGA name change in Parliament, calls it an ‘insult’ to Mahatma Gandhi

Several Opposition MPs staged a protest in the Parliament House complex on Tuesday, 16 December, against the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, accusing the BJP-led NDA government of “insulting” Mahatma Gandhi and attempting to dismantle the rural employment guarantee framework.

The protest came soon after the government introduced the Bill in the Lok Sabha to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK MP T.R. Baalu, Revolutionary Socialist Party MP N.K. Premchandran, among others, gathered at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament House complex, raising slogans such as “Gandhi ji ka ye apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan” (India will not tolerate this insult to Mahatma Gandhi).

Carrying posters of Mahatma Gandhi, Opposition MPs assembled near the Makar Dwar steps and marched to Prerna Sthal, accusing the government of targeting a landmark welfare law implemented during the UPA regime.

Addressing reporters, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the Bill was a direct attempt to finish off MGNREGA, which provides a legal guarantee of employment to rural households.

“This scheme is named after Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. The BJP government is obsessed with changing names and, in the process, stripping millions of labourers of their right to guaranteed employment,” she said.

She argued that while the Bill speaks of increasing the number of workdays, it fails to address core concerns.

“They say 125 days, but has the wage rate been increased? The burden is being shifted to states, and poorer states will simply not be able to bear the cost. That is how the scheme will collapse,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

She also flagged what she described as an erosion of decentralisation.