Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questions ‘unnecessary’ MGNREGA renaming costs

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has raised a pointed critique of the Centre’s reported plan to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), describing the move as an exercise in unnecessary expenditure that adds little value for the people it seeks to serve.

Her remarks come a day after reports emerged that the Union cabinet had approved a Bill proposing to rechristen the flagship rural employment scheme as the “Poojya Bapu Grameen Rozgar Yojna”, while simultaneously increasing the guaranteed workdays from 100 to 125 annually.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi expressed bewilderment at the logic of renaming a programme that has served the nation for nearly two decades. “I cannot understand the mentality behind this. First, this is Mahatma Gandhi’s name. Second, changing the name means government resources will be spent all over again — everything needs to be renamed, printed, and rebranded. This is a big process that costs money. What is the point of doing this unnecessarily?” she said, her words laced with both concern and incredulity.