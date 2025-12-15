Cong flags need for wider consultations on nuclear, education and MGNREGA Bills

The Congress on Monday said the Opposition wants three far-reaching Bills — the Higher Education Commission Bill, the Atomic Energy Bill and the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB–G RAM G Bill — to be referred to parliamentary standing committees for detailed scrutiny and wider consultations.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Bills have significant implications and should not be rushed through Parliament. “The entire Opposition is demanding that the following three far-reaching Bills be referred to the Standing Committees concerned. We are hopeful that in keeping with the best of Parliamentary traditions and practices, this demand will be agreed to by the Government,” he said.

The demand came on a day when the government introduced legislation to open up the tightly controlled civil nuclear sector to private participation. The proposed law seeks to repeal the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, and put in place a revised liability framework, a move that the Opposition says requires careful examination given its implications for safety, liability and public accountability.

Alongside this, the government also introduced the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, which seeks to overhaul the higher education regulatory framework by facilitating universities and other institutions to become independent and self-governing under a new accreditation and autonomy regime.

The third proposed law — the VB–G RAM G Bill, 2025 — has drawn particularly sharp criticism across Opposition parties. Listed in the Lok Sabha’s supplementary business, the Bill seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), a flagship rights-based welfare legislation enacted in 2005.

While the government has highlighted the proposed increase in guaranteed work days from 100 to 125, Opposition leaders argue that the changes fundamentally alter the nature of the scheme.