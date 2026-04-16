Congress slams women’s quota bills as ‘mischievous’, flags delimitation risks

The Congress on Thursday strongly criticised the Centre’s proposed legislation to implement women’s reservation, alleging that the measures are driven by “mischievous” intent and should be rejected in their current form.

Addressing the issue, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the bills, scheduled for introduction in the Lok Sabha, were being presented as a step towards women’s empowerment but were fundamentally linked to delimitation changes that could alter the political balance between states.

He argued that concerns had been raised nationwide about proposals that may favour more populous states, where the ruling party currently holds stronger influence, potentially reducing the relative representation of other regions in Parliament.

Ramesh also pointed to previous delimitation exercises in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir as examples of what he described as problematic implementation, accusing the leadership of pursuing a calculated political strategy.

“The intent behind these bills is questionable, their provisions troubling, and their consequences far-reaching,” he said, reiterating the party’s demand for their outright rejection.

The Congress and other opposition parties have maintained that they support women’s reservation in legislatures but oppose linking it to delimitation. Ramesh reiterated the Opposition’s long-standing position that one-third of the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats should be reserved for women, including quotas for those from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

The government has listed three key pieces of legislation for introduction and passage: the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.