Centre has changed stand on delimitation Bill, alleges Congress

The Congress has accused the Centre of altering its position on the proposed delimitation Bill, raising fresh concerns over representation and the basis for seat allocation.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said the latest version of the Bill introduces ambiguity and departs from earlier assurances that each state’s representation would remain protected.

He argued that the shift towards using the latest census as the basis for delimitation has heightened anxieties, particularly among southern states, and questioned whether those that have successfully implemented population control measures would be disadvantaged.

Venugopal also criticised the timing of the proposal, noting that such a significant legislative move during an election period raises questions about the government’s intent. He said the Congress would hold internal discussions followed by wider consultations with other Opposition parties to formulate a unified response.

The issue has triggered strong reactions across the Opposition, with several parties expressing reservations about the proposed changes. Jairam Ramesh warned that the Bill could have serious implications for parliamentary democracy, while CPI(M) leader John Brittas cautioned that it could disturb the federal balance by altering political representation across states.

The Opposition has also questioned the government’s approach of linking delimitation with the implementation of women’s reservation, alleging that the move could significantly reshape electoral dynamics.