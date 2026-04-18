Cong says stand on women’s quota unchanged, accuses Modi govt of ‘flip-flop’ and insidious agenda
Jairam Ramesh questions linkage with delimitation; flags delay in implementation
The Congress on Saturday asserted that its position on the immediate implementation of women’s reservation in legislatures has remained consistent, while accusing the Narendra Modi-led government of repeatedly shifting its stance and attempting to introduce “insidious” changes to the political framework.
Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the party had consistently opposed linking women’s reservation with delimitation and had reiterated its demand for immediate implementation.
“Our stand has been the same — in September 2023, in June 2024, and now in April 2026. The Modi government, on the other hand, has consistently flip-flopped, with its shifting stances united only by an indifference to women’s representation and by an attempt to push through insidious and wide-ranging changes to our polity in the name of women,” Ramesh said.
Congress cites manifesto commitments
Ramesh referred to the party’s 2024 Lok Sabha election manifesto, which had criticised the provisions of the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, commonly known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.
The manifesto had described the law as a “great betrayal of women” and flagged what it called “sinister provisions” that delay implementation.
“The Amendment Act contains sinister provisions that will allow the reservation… to come into operation only beyond 2029. Congress will delete the sinister provisions and bring the Amendment Act into force immediately,” the document had said.
It also promised that one-third reservation for women would be implemented in state assemblies from the next round of elections in 2025 and in the Lok Sabha from 2029.
Questions over consultation, process
Addressing reporters, Ramesh questioned the government’s consultation process and asked why an all-party meeting was not convened.
“Amit Shah discussed the proposals orally… where were the proposals of the government, which could be the basis of discussion among the parties,” he said.
“Three letters were sent to the government to call an all-party meeting after elections, but the session was called amid the current round of elections,” he added.
He also sought clarity on provisions related to seat expansion.
“You are claiming on the floor of the House that 50 per cent of the seats of each state in the Lok Sabha would be increased. Where is this provision in the Constitution Amendment Bill?” he asked.
Caste census, timing questioned
Ramesh further criticised the government over the timing of notifying the women’s reservation law and its stance on caste census.
“After four years of denying a caste census, the government does a U-turn to announce a caste census in ‘narrative management’… Census has started, but till today we do not have any details,” he said.
The remarks come a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which sought to operationalise 33 per cent reservation for women and increase Lok Sabha seats to 816, was defeated in the Lower House.
While 298 members voted in favour, 230 opposed the bill. It fell short of the required two-thirds majority of 352 votes.
The proposal had aimed to expand Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816 following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census, along with similar changes in state and Union territory assemblies.
Congress claims ‘victory for Constitution’
Following the defeat, the Congress said the government’s attempt to link delimitation with women’s reservation had been rejected.
The party termed the move a “nefarious attempt” and described the outcome as a victory for democracy and the Constitution.
The debate over women’s reservation has intensified amid disagreements over its timing, linkage with delimitation, and broader implications for political representation, with both the ruling party and Opposition staking competing claims over commitment to women’s empowerment.
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