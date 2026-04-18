Cong says stand on women’s quota unchanged, accuses Modi govt of ‘flip-flop’ and insidious agenda

The Congress on Saturday asserted that its position on the immediate implementation of women’s reservation in legislatures has remained consistent, while accusing the Narendra Modi-led government of repeatedly shifting its stance and attempting to introduce “insidious” changes to the political framework.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the party had consistently opposed linking women’s reservation with delimitation and had reiterated its demand for immediate implementation.

“Our stand has been the same — in September 2023, in June 2024, and now in April 2026. The Modi government, on the other hand, has consistently flip-flopped, with its shifting stances united only by an indifference to women’s representation and by an attempt to push through insidious and wide-ranging changes to our polity in the name of women,” Ramesh said.

Congress cites manifesto commitments

Ramesh referred to the party’s 2024 Lok Sabha election manifesto, which had criticised the provisions of the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, commonly known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

The manifesto had described the law as a “great betrayal of women” and flagged what it called “sinister provisions” that delay implementation.

“The Amendment Act contains sinister provisions that will allow the reservation… to come into operation only beyond 2029. Congress will delete the sinister provisions and bring the Amendment Act into force immediately,” the document had said.

It also promised that one-third reservation for women would be implemented in state assemblies from the next round of elections in 2025 and in the Lok Sabha from 2029.

Questions over consultation, process

Addressing reporters, Ramesh questioned the government’s consultation process and asked why an all-party meeting was not convened.

“Amit Shah discussed the proposals orally… where were the proposals of the government, which could be the basis of discussion among the parties,” he said.