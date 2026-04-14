Cong flags ‘mischievous intent’ in quota, delimitation bills; warns of damage to parliamentary democracy
Jairam Ramesh attacks draft framework as govt moves to expand Lok Sabha, fast-track women’s reservation rollout
The Congress on Tuesday criticised the government over proposed bills linked to women’s reservation and delimitation, alleging that their intent and design could harm parliamentary democracy.
In a post on X, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “When the intent behind a Bill is mischievous, and the content of it is devious, the extent of damage to parliamentary democracy is enormous.”
Proposed expansion of Lok Sabha
The remarks came as the government circulated draft proposals to operationalise the women’s reservation law ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
According to the draft Constitution amendment bill, the strength of the Lok Sabha could be increased from the current 543 seats to up to 850 seats following a delimitation exercise based on the latest published census.
The bill also proposes a corresponding increase in seats in state assemblies and Union territory legislatures to accommodate one-third reservation for women.
Key provisions of the draft bill
The draft outlines that:
Seats reserved for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies “shall be allotted by rotation” across constituencies
Article 81 of the Constitution would be amended to redefine the composition of the Lok Sabha
The House would consist of up to 815 members elected from states and up to 35 representing Union territories
The bill further states that “population” for delimitation purposes would be determined based on the census figures notified by Parliament.
At present, the 2011 Census figures are available, while the 2027 Census exercise, which began on 1 April, is underway.
Govt plan for implementation
The Centre is expected to introduce a set of bills in the Lok Sabha during a special sitting from 16 to 18 April, including:
A Constitution amendment bill
A delimitation law bill
An enabling law to extend provisions to Union territories with legislatures such as Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry
These measures are aimed at implementing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, passed in September 2023, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
Political context
The Congress’s criticism comes amid ongoing political debate over the timing and framework of delimitation, with opposition parties raising concerns about transparency, consultation and the potential impact on federal balance.
The Budget Session of Parliament has been extended to accommodate discussions on the proposed changes, which are expected to play a significant role in shaping electoral representation ahead of the 2029 general elections.
Elections in several states have recently concluded or are underway, including Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, while West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are set to vote later this month, adding to the charged political atmosphere surrounding the proposed legislative changes.
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