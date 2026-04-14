Cong flags ‘mischievous intent’ in quota, delimitation bills; warns of damage to parliamentary democracy

The Congress on Tuesday criticised the government over proposed bills linked to women’s reservation and delimitation, alleging that their intent and design could harm parliamentary democracy.

In a post on X, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “When the intent behind a Bill is mischievous, and the content of it is devious, the extent of damage to parliamentary democracy is enormous.”

Proposed expansion of Lok Sabha

The remarks came as the government circulated draft proposals to operationalise the women’s reservation law ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the draft Constitution amendment bill, the strength of the Lok Sabha could be increased from the current 543 seats to up to 850 seats following a delimitation exercise based on the latest published census.

The bill also proposes a corresponding increase in seats in state assemblies and Union territory legislatures to accommodate one-third reservation for women.

Key provisions of the draft bill

The draft outlines that: