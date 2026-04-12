‘MCC breach’: Congress on special Parliament session for women’s quota bill
Congress reiterates call for an all-party meet after 29 April on delimitation linked to the women’s quota law
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday backed party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in opposing the Centre’s decision to convene a special session of Parliament on 16 April to take up the Women’s Reservation (Amendment) Bill, calling it a “clear breach” of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) amid ongoing assembly election campaigns.
Sharing Kharge’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramesh said the timing of the session — during active campaigning in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu — raises serious concerns. “The special session… in the middle of the election campaign… is a clear breach of the Model Code of Conduct,” he wrote on X.
The Congress has reiterated its demand for an all-party meeting after 29 April, once polling concludes, to discuss the proposed delimitation exercise linked to amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023.
In his reply to Modi, Kharge criticised the government for convening the session without consulting the Opposition. “It has been 30 months since the law was passed unanimously… and now this special sitting has been called without taking us into confidence,” he wrote.
He stressed that meaningful discussion on the legislation would not be possible without clarity on delimitation. “Without details of the delimitation and other aspects, it would be impossible to have any useful discussion on this historic law,” Kharge said.
Disputing the government’s claim of prior consultations, he added, “You mention… that your government has engaged in dialogue with political parties… however, this goes against the truth.”
Kharge also accused the Centre of rushing the Bill for electoral gains. “The calling of a special sitting during the ongoing state elections only reinforces our belief that your government is hurrying the implementation of the Bill to gain political mileage rather than truly empower women,” he said.
Citing past decisions, he expressed lack of trust in the government’s approach. “The past record… whether it is demonetisation, GST, census or issues related to the federal structure… does not inspire any confidence,” he wrote.
The Congress chief emphasised that the proposed constitutional amendments would impact both the Centre and states, and require broader consultation. “It is important that all parties and states… are heard in a democracy,” he said, urging the government to convene an all-party meeting after 29 April if it aims to “strengthen our democracy” and “move forward together”.
The Centre has convened the three-day special session to deliberate on and pass the Women’s Reservation Bill, seeking to implement quota provisions ahead of the 2029 general elections. The ruling party will require support from Opposition parties to secure the two-thirds majority needed for the constitutional amendment.
With IANS inputs
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