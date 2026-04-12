‘MCC breach’: Congress on special Parliament session for women’s quota bill

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday backed party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in opposing the Centre’s decision to convene a special session of Parliament on 16 April to take up the Women’s Reservation (Amendment) Bill, calling it a “clear breach” of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) amid ongoing assembly election campaigns.

Sharing Kharge’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramesh said the timing of the session — during active campaigning in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu — raises serious concerns. “The special session… in the middle of the election campaign… is a clear breach of the Model Code of Conduct,” he wrote on X.

The Congress has reiterated its demand for an all-party meeting after 29 April, once polling concludes, to discuss the proposed delimitation exercise linked to amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023.

In his reply to Modi, Kharge criticised the government for convening the session without consulting the Opposition. “It has been 30 months since the law was passed unanimously… and now this special sitting has been called without taking us into confidence,” he wrote.