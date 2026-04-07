Over 1,500 candidates file nominations for first phase of Bengal assembly polls

A total of 1,586 candidates have filed nomination papers for the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, which will be held across 152 constituencies on 23 April, according to officials.

The final day for filing nominations concluded on Monday, with election authorities recording 2,304 nomination forms. The higher number of filings reflects the provision that allows candidates to submit multiple nomination papers and contest from more than one constituency.

Officials noted that the current number of candidates in the fray may decline following the scrutiny process and the withdrawal deadline, which is set for 9 April.

Compared to the previous Assembly elections in 2021, the number of candidates has risen significantly. In that election cycle, 1,062 candidates contested the same 152 constituencies in the first phase.

Among the constituencies, Karandighi in North Dinajpur district recorded the highest number of nominations at 23, followed by Mekhliganj in Cooch Behar district with 18 candidates, and Cooch Behar (Dakshin) with 16.