West Bengal: Governor’s sudden exit raises spectre of President’s Rule

The full team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is scheduled to hold an all-party meeting in Kolkata on Monday, 9 March. The visit of the CEC and the two other election commissioners was expected to be a routine one before the announcement of dates to elect a new state Assembly.

The term of the present Assembly ends on 7 May, and the election must conclude earlier. The Assembly election of 2021 was held in eight phases in West Bengal and took 34 days to complete. If the same pattern is followed now, the first phase of polling can be expected on 5 April, in which case the notification for the elections must be issued by 16 March.

With the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state far from complete, and as many as 63 lakh voters dropped from the rolls with 60 lakh more kept ‘under adjudication’, there is considerable anger among voters. Political parties too are upset. Not just the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) but all other parties in the state — barring the BJP, which too is paying lip-service to the outrage — seem to be distrustful.

The all-party meeting with the election commissioners, therefore, will more than likely be stormy, with at least some parties demanding that no election be held until the completion of the SIR to general satisfaction.

What is more, of the 60,06,675 voters under adjudication, there are seven lakh voters in the state who, it is alleged, did not receive any notice to attend a ‘hearing’. They had submitted documents and their names had been successfully mapped with the voter list of 2002. Yet their names have been placed 'under adjudication'.

To look into all these cases before 16 March is clearly a tall order as 600 judicial magistrates and 150 more magistrates from neighbouring states pore over 60 lakh cases. Sources say it will take at least three months to clear them all.

To top that, the so-called 'final' electoral roll released by the ECI is replete with errors, and it is clear that a large number of genuine voters, both Hindus and Muslims, have been left out.