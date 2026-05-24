Heatwave kills 16 in Telangana as temperatures cross 46°C

At least 16 people have died due to the ongoing heatwave in Telangana as the state continues to battle extreme temperatures, with several districts in north Telangana recording temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.

State authorities confirmed the deaths across seven districts and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the victims.

Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy reviewed the worsening situation and directed officials to remain on high alert amid warnings that the heatwave could intensify further over the next three days.

During an emergency review meeting at the secretariat, the minister instructed district administrations to prioritise public safety and ensure swift action to prevent additional casualties.

According to district collector reports, four deaths were reported from Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district, three each from Warangal Urban, Karimnagar and Nizamabad, and one each from Jogulamba Gadwal, Rangareddy and Suryapet districts.