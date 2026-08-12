Hilsa returns to upper Ganga after years, signals revival of river ecosystem

Recognising the ecological, nutritional, cultural and economic significance of hilsa, ICAR-CIFRI, Barrackpore, and the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) launched a long-term scientific programme to restore the species.

Between 2019 and June this year, ICAR-CIFRI implemented an integrated strategy involving river ranching, stock enhancement, artificial breeding, the release of fertilised eggs and hatchery-produced spawn, tagging, post-release monitoring and stakeholder participation, the institute said in a statement.

More than 3.85 lakh juvenile and adult hilsa were ranched, while over 40 lakh fertilised eggs and around 9.4 lakh hatchery-produced spawn, aged between two and six days, were released upstream of the Farakka Barrage.

Tagging and systematic monitoring provided data on the fish's migration, survival and movement. Monitoring between 2023 and 2025 had earlier recorded ranched hilsa moving upstream as far as Mirzapur, indicating a gradual restoration of the species' historical range.

As a sensitive migratory species, the presence of hilsa is an important ecological indicator of river connectivity and habitat suitability, the institute said, describing its return as a sign of improving ecological functionality in the Ganga.

Officials said the ICAR-CIFRI-NMCG partnership, which brings together fisheries science, river conservation, field interventions and community participation, demonstrates what sustained scientific effort, institutional commitment and collaborative public policy can achieve.

The return of hilsa offers hope for restoring other native and migratory aquatic species and reinforces the principle that rivers should be managed as living ecosystems rather than merely as channels for water management, the institute said.

With PTI inputs