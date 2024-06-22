How soon before India's water wars begin?

India is facing one of its hottest summers in recorded history. The failure of winter rains and the raging of forest fires across the Himalayas has precipitated an already precarious situation.

In March, India’s primary reservoirs hit their lowest levels in a decade —filled to just 25 per cent of their capacity as per data from the Central Water Commission (CWC), which monitors 150 reservoirs that are vital sources of water for drinking, irrigation and hydro-electricity.

If the monsoon rains do not come soon, the government will have to resort to rationing drinking water and power through June and July. A senior official in the CWC pointed out that in case the situation deteriorates, drinking water supply will get priority over power generation.

The southern states are the worst hit. The main reservoir for Bengaluru is down to a mere 16 per cent capacity. Across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, there is a major crisis as 42 reservoirs are down to 14 per cent capacity.

This marks a 21 per cent decrease from the 55.037 BCM (billion cubic metres) during the same period last year, well below the normal storage of 45.480 BCM, based on the average of the last ten years.

The situation is equally bad in the north. Water levels in the agricultural states of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are well below the ten-year average. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are not faring any better.

Low water levels can be attributed to a poor monsoon — last year saw the lightest rains since 2018. August 2023 was the driest in more than a century due to the El Niño effect, which also resulted in some areas receiving more rain than others.

The monsoon season, which once extended to four months, is now down to less than 30 days of heavy rain. But even this precious rainfall is not conserved, with rainwater harvesting schemes in limbo. The blinkered attitude of state governments who are focusing on building infrastructure at the cost of our forests makes a bad situation even worse.