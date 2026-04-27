IMD warns of rising temperatures as doctors urge precautions amid heatwave
Health experts stress hydration and ORS use as risk of heat-related illness grows
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that temperatures are set to climb further across several districts in the coming days, raising concerns over heat-related health risks.
As the mercury continues to rise, medical experts have urged the public to take preventive measures, warning that prolonged exposure to high temperatures could lead to dehydration and serious illnesses.
Doctors say the human body, which typically maintains a temperature of around 36.9°C, can struggle to cope when external temperatures rise significantly. While natural cooling mechanisms such as sweating and increased respiration help regulate body heat, extended exposure can overwhelm these processes.
Excessive sweating can result in the loss of water, glucose and essential salts, increasing the likelihood of dehydration. If left untreated, this may lead to symptoms such as muscle cramps, dizziness, fatigue and, in severe cases, heatstroke or loss of consciousness.
Health professionals have also cautioned that dehydration can impact vital organs, including the kidneys and heart. Early warning signs include dry mouth, dark-coloured urine, weakness and light-headedness.
While drinking sufficient water is essential, experts emphasise that it may not be enough during extreme heat conditions. They recommend the use of oral rehydration solutions to restore electrolyte balance more effectively.
According to guidelines from the World Health Organization, a standard ORS sachet contains a mix of sodium chloride, glucose, potassium chloride and trisodium citrate. It should be dissolved in one litre of boiled and cooled water and consumed within 24 hours.
Authorities have advised people to avoid direct sunlight during peak hours, remain well hydrated and keep ORS readily available, as heatwave conditions are expected to persist in the near term.
With IANS inputs
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