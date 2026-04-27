IMD warns of rising temperatures as doctors urge precautions amid heatwave

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that temperatures are set to climb further across several districts in the coming days, raising concerns over heat-related health risks.

As the mercury continues to rise, medical experts have urged the public to take preventive measures, warning that prolonged exposure to high temperatures could lead to dehydration and serious illnesses.

Doctors say the human body, which typically maintains a temperature of around 36.9°C, can struggle to cope when external temperatures rise significantly. While natural cooling mechanisms such as sweating and increased respiration help regulate body heat, extended exposure can overwhelm these processes.

Excessive sweating can result in the loss of water, glucose and essential salts, increasing the likelihood of dehydration. If left untreated, this may lead to symptoms such as muscle cramps, dizziness, fatigue and, in severe cases, heatstroke or loss of consciousness.