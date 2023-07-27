Increase in rainfall activity over East India from Saturday: IMD

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Telangana, Vidarbha, Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of central Maharashtra on Thursday while a decrease in rainfall activity over south peninsular India and increase in rainfall activity over East India will take place from Saturday, the IMD said.

In a bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that northwest India is expected to experience light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand from Thursday to July 31.

"Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and west Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness such rainfall from Thursday to Saturday, while east Uttar Pradesh will experience it from Friday to July 31. Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir will also receive rainfall on Thursday and Friday, with isolated very heavy rainfall expected in Himachal Pradesh and west Rajasthan on Thursday," it said.