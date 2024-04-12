India among 12 nations producing 60 pc of world's mismanaged plastic waste: Report

India is among the 12 countries responsible for 60 per cent of the planet's mismanaged plastic waste though the nation's per capita plastic waste production is among the lowest in the world, according to a new report.

The Plastic Overshoot Day report by Swiss non-profit EA Earth Action also said global plastic waste generation has risen by 7.11 per cent since 2021. The world is estimated to have generated 220 million tonnes of plastic waste this year, 70 million tonnes of which will end up polluting the environment.

The report comes ahead of the fourth meeting of the United Nations' Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) in Ottawa, Canada, as world leaders attempt to develop a legally binding instrument to end plastic pollution.

"Twelve countries are responsible for 60 per cent of the world's mismanaged plastic waste: China, India, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Vietnam, Iran, Indonesia, Egypt, Pakistan, the United States and Turkey," it said.

Though the report classifies India as a "low-waste-producing" polluter owing to its low per capita plastic waste production (8 kg per capita per year), it said the country's expected mismanaged waste in 2024 will be 7.4 million tonnes, which is "very high".

Still, India's mismanaged plastic waste will be less than one-fifth of China and one-third of the US.