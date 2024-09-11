India generates highest plastic pollution in world: What’s next for our plastic problem?

India now contributes nearly a fifth of global plastic pollution—let that sink in, much like the plastic that's likely sinking into our soil as we speak.

A study published last week in the journal Nature revealed that India produces a staggering 9.3 million tonnes of plastic pollution annually, reported various media reports, reports Indian Express.

This is more than Nigeria, Indonesia, and even China!

But what does that mean for us, and what’s the solution?

India burns about 5.8 million tonnes of plastic each year, releasing another 3.5 million tonnes into the environment—polluting our land, air, and water. And while we’re no strangers to being a populous nation, we’ve now become a pollution powerhouse too.

The study by researchers from the University of Leeds paints a grim picture: globally, 251 million tonnes of plastic waste are generated every year. While much of this is collected for recycling or ends up in landfills, a significant chunk remains "unmanaged". This "unmanaged" waste either sits around as debris or is burned in uncontrolled fires, filling the air with toxic gases.

The study found that roughly 43% of this waste ends up as unburned debris, with the remaining 29.9 million tonnes burnt openly, contributing to both air pollution and climate change, reports Free Press Journal.