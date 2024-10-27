India in bottom five of 2024 global Nature Conservation Index

India's ranking of 176th in the Global Nature Conservation Index (NCI), with a score of 45.5 out of 100, highlights significant challenges in environmental conservation, reports DowntoEarth.

This places India among the bottom five performers globally, alongside Kiribati (180), Turkey (179), Iraq (178), and Micronesia (177). Such low rankings often indicate issues related to biodiversity loss, habitat destruction, pollution, and ineffective conservation policies.

Addressing these challenges will require concerted efforts from both the government and civil society to improve conservation practices, strengthen policies, and raise awareness about the importance of preserving natural ecosystems.

The inaugural NCI, launched in October, assesses conservation efforts through four key markers:

Land Management: Evaluates how effectively land is managed to protect and sustain ecosystems. Threats to Biodiversity: Identifies and measures the various threats facing local flora and fauna. Capacity and Governance: Looks at the institutional capacity and governance structures in place to support conservation efforts. Future Trends: Projects potential future developments in conservation and biodiversity health.

This comprehensive approach aims to provide a clearer picture of a country’s conservation status and guide improvements in policy and practice.