India in bottom five of 2024 global Nature Conservation Index
NCI aims to offer actionable insights to improve biodiversity protection and sustainability practices worldwide
India's ranking of 176th in the Global Nature Conservation Index (NCI), with a score of 45.5 out of 100, highlights significant challenges in environmental conservation, reports DowntoEarth.
This places India among the bottom five performers globally, alongside Kiribati (180), Turkey (179), Iraq (178), and Micronesia (177). Such low rankings often indicate issues related to biodiversity loss, habitat destruction, pollution, and ineffective conservation policies.
Addressing these challenges will require concerted efforts from both the government and civil society to improve conservation practices, strengthen policies, and raise awareness about the importance of preserving natural ecosystems.
The inaugural NCI, launched in October, assesses conservation efforts through four key markers:
Land Management: Evaluates how effectively land is managed to protect and sustain ecosystems.
Threats to Biodiversity: Identifies and measures the various threats facing local flora and fauna.
Capacity and Governance: Looks at the institutional capacity and governance structures in place to support conservation efforts.
Future Trends: Projects potential future developments in conservation and biodiversity health.
This comprehensive approach aims to provide a clearer picture of a country’s conservation status and guide improvements in policy and practice.
The NCI was developed by the Goldman Sonnenfeldt School of Sustainability and Climate Change at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, in collaboration with BioDB.com, a non-profit dedicated to maintaining biodiversity data.
This partnership combines academic research with practical data management to provide a robust framework for evaluating global conservation efforts. By focusing on key markers, the NCI aims to offer actionable insights for improving biodiversity protection and sustainability practices worldwide.
The NCI is a data-driven tool that evaluates each country's progress in balancing conservation and development. Its primary goal is to assist governments, researchers, and organisations in identifying key concerns and improving conservation policies for the long-term protection of biodiversity.
By providing a clear assessment of conservation efforts, the NCI aims to guide stakeholders in implementing effective strategies that promote sustainable development while safeguarding ecosystems and wildlife.
Yaron Ziv from the Goldman Sonnenfeldt School of Sustainability and Climate Change emphasised the importance of measurement in conservation efforts.
“You can’t manage what you can’t measure — so the saying goes. With that in mind, we created the NCI, an unbiased, straightforward tool designed to show how well countries handle conservation challenges,” Yaron Ziv told DowntoEarth.
This statement highlights the NCI's role in providing clear, actionable insights that can help nations better address their environmental issues and improve biodiversity protection strategies.
India's low ranking in the NCI is primarily due to inefficient land management practices and increasing threats to its biodiversity.
The high rate of land conversion in India — 53 per cent for urban, industrial, and agricultural purposes — underscores the urgent need for sustainable land use techniques. The Nature Conservation Index highlights the excessive use of pesticides and raises concerns about soil pollution, which can severely impact agricultural productivity and ecosystem health.
With a sustainable nitrogen index of 0.77, it indicates that soil pollution is a pressing issue that must be addressed to maintain soil health and ensure long-term agricultural sustainability. Implementing eco-friendly practices and reducing chemical inputs will be critical for protecting both the environment and food security.
Between 2001 and 2019, India experienced a significant loss of 23,300 square kilometers of tree cover due to deforestation. This alarming trend poses serious threats to biodiversity and ecosystem health.
Additionally, climate change is further exacerbating vulnerabilities in sensitive ecosystems, including alpine regions and coral reefs, which are already under stress. The combination of deforestation and climate impacts highlights the urgent need for comprehensive conservation strategies and climate adaptation measures to protect these critical habitats and ensure their resilience in the face of ongoing environmental changes.
India's position as the fourth-largest illegal wildlife trader is alarming, especially considering the significant impact this trade has on biodiversity. The estimated annual sales of around £15 billion highlight the scale of the problem. Stronger enforcement of existing laws, along with increased international cooperation, is crucial to combat wildlife trafficking effectively.
Strong political will is a cornerstone for effective conservation strategies. When leaders prioritise environmental issues, it can lead to the passage of crucial laws that promote sustainable development and allocate necessary funding for initiatives. This may include supporting protected areas, restoring habitats, and investing in community-based conservation projects.
