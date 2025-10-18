IMD warns of twin weather systems brewing over Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal

As the northeast monsoon gathers pace, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a weather alert for southern India, reporting the development of two simultaneous low-pressure systems over the seas flanking the peninsula — one over the Bay of Bengal and another over the Arabian Sea.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, a well-marked low-pressure area persists over the Kumarakom coast and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, while a cyclonic circulation has been detected over the southeast Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep region at upper atmospheric levels.

This circulation is expected to give rise to a new low-pressure system over the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep by Saturday night, which could intensify into a depression within 48 hours as it moves west-northwestward.

Meanwhile, another low-pressure area has already formed over the Arabian Sea, and forecasts suggest it too may strengthen over the next two days.