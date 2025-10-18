IMD warns of twin weather systems brewing over Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal
IMD reports a low-pressure area over Kumarakom coast and southwest Bay of Bengal, with cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep
As the northeast monsoon gathers pace, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a weather alert for southern India, reporting the development of two simultaneous low-pressure systems over the seas flanking the peninsula — one over the Bay of Bengal and another over the Arabian Sea.
According to the latest IMD bulletin, a well-marked low-pressure area persists over the Kumarakom coast and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, while a cyclonic circulation has been detected over the southeast Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep region at upper atmospheric levels.
This circulation is expected to give rise to a new low-pressure system over the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep by Saturday night, which could intensify into a depression within 48 hours as it moves west-northwestward.
Meanwhile, another low-pressure area has already formed over the Arabian Sea, and forecasts suggest it too may strengthen over the next two days.
Adding to this evolving weather pattern, the IMD has predicted the formation of a fresh low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal around 24 October, likely to move toward the Tamil Nadu coast and possibly intensify as it nears land.
Meteorologists caution that this twin system development — one in each adjoining sea — could significantly enhance rainfall activity across southern India in the coming days.
In its regional forecast for Friday (18 October), the IMD said light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, and Karur districts.
Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the southeast Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep region due to rough sea conditions, while coastal residents have been urged to remain alert for strong winds, localised flooding, and rising water levels in low-lying areas.
Meteorologists say that while both systems are still in their formative stages, their combined influence could usher in a highly active phase of the northeast monsoon, which began earlier this week across Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
With IANS inputs
