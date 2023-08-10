India: Mission to save the dugong to help marine ecosystems

The government of India's southern Tamil Nadu state announced the country's first-ever conservation reserve for the dugong last year.

Situated in the Palk Bay area of the Gulf of Mannar, the reserve not only aims to protect the marine mammal against poaching and harmful fishing practices, but may also help to shield the coastline from the worst impacts of climate change.

Dugongs, the only herbivorous sea mammal in the world, are classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Their decline may have wider consequences, however, and present a threat to the fragile ecosystem that depends on them. "Dugongs feed exclusively on seagrass, and the two have a highly mutually dependent relationship," said Rukmini Shekar, a former project fellow at the Wildlife Institute of India.