India saw 536 heatwave days, warmest June for NW region since 1901: IMD

India experienced 536 heatwave days this summer, the highest in 14 years, with the northwestern region recording its warmest June last month since 1901, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The country recorded 181 heatwave days in June, the highest after 177 days in 2010, IMD director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a virtual press conference. "In 2024 summer, India experienced a total of 536 heatwave days, the highest after 2010 (578 days). In June, it experienced 181 heatwave days, surpassing 2010 (177 days)," he added.

Mohapatra said the monthly average maximum temperature in northwest India settled at 38.02ºC, 1.96ºC above normal. The average minimum temperature stood at 25.44ºC, 1.35ºC above normal.

Northwest India recorded a mean temperature of 31.73ºC in June, 1.65ºC above normal and the highest since 1901.

Northeast India recorded a 33-per cent rainfall deficit in June, which Mohapatra attributed to the sluggish advance of monsoon over the northern and eastern parts of the country owing to a lack of weather systems.

"Only one low-pressure area developed towards the end of June. Normally, we get three low-pressure systems. The Madden-Julian Oscillation was not favourable and therefore, we could not get enhanced convection and low-pressure systems," he said.