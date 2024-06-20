Deadly summer: 110 deaths, over 40,000 suspected heat strokes

On 20 June, the Union health ministry said the unrelenting heatwave sweeping large parts of the country has claimed at least 110 lives and left over 40,000 people grappling with suspected heat stroke between 1 March and 18 June this year. According to data, there were six deaths from heatstroke on 18 June alone.

Uttar Pradesh is the worst affected with a reported 36 deaths, followed by Bihar, Rajasthan and Odisha, according to data compiled under a national heat-related illness and death surveillance by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). "The data visible may not be final submission from states. So the numbers are expected to be higher than this," an official source said.

Swathes of northern and eastern India have been in the grip of a long heatwave, increasing heatstroke casualties and prompting the Centre to issue advisories to hospitals to set up special units for such patients.

Union health minister J.P. Nadda on 19 June directed that special heatwave units be set up in all Central government hospitals to cater to those falling ill from the heat. Nadda also asked officials to ensure all hospitals are prepared to provide the best healthcare to the affected as he reviewed the situation across the country and preparedness of hospitals to deal with it.