India should fence Cheetah habitats; worst still to come: South African expert

The conservationist presaged more cheetah deaths outside of the fenced enclosures in the next few months.



"That's where the real dangers lie. That's where you can expect mortality due to hunting injury. The cheetahs, of course, will continue to establish territories and fight with each other and kill each other for territories and for access to females. They're going to encounter leopards. There are now tigers moving around in Kuno. The worst mortalities are still to come," he said.



Though the death of three adults and a cub is perfectly within the normal mortality rates experienced in reintroduction, it is very unfortunate that these cheetahs died inside the enclosures, Van der Merwe said.



"There seems to be a frenzy in India, we've lost four cheetahs and the project is failing. That is not true. Cheetahs naturally have high mortality rates. And we observed these same mortality rates in Africa when we reintroduced them into unfenced systems," he said.



He said the Namibian female cheetah (Shasha) was compromised (she was suffering from a kidney infection) before she even got to India and the people on the ground really don't know what killed the second cheetah (Uday).



"We really don't know what killed that South African cheetah, when he was opened up and examined, he was found to be perfectly healthy. So we don't know what happened there. And then the two males killing the female was just extremely unfortunate," he said.



On two males killed a female cheetah, Van der Merwe said such cases are rare but can occur.



"We've had a whole lot of male and female cheetahs interacting with each other in the bomas and the large enclosures at Kuno. And initially it was very successful. There were three matings observed between the Namibian cheetahs.



"And then the South African cheetahs were also given exposure to each other inside the large enclosures... The two males went on to kill the female and we were involved in this decision making. And we accept full responsibility for what happened," he said.



Only 8 per cent of the mortalities recorded in the South African metapopulation in the last 10 years is due to cheetahs killing each other and only 5 per cent of this involved males killing females, said Van der Merwe.