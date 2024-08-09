Indian cities battle a silent and invisible foe: Ozone pollution

A silent and invisible enemy is tightening its grip on the air we breathe in the bustling metropolises of India — rising levels of ground-level ozone pollution.

A new study by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has uncovered a troubling trend: ground-level ozone pollution is on the rise across India’s major cities, posing a serious health threat, particularly to those with respiratory issues, as per a report by Down to Earth.

While most of us fret over visible pollutants like dust and smog, this sneaky gas is slipping through the cracks, wreaking havoc on our lungs.

The report, aptly titled 'Air Quality Tracker: An Invisible Threat,' sheds light on how researchers analysed data from April to July 2024 across ten metropolitan areas, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru and revealed a concerning rise in ozone levels.

Delhi-NCR emerged as the worst-hit, with a staggering 176 days of ozone exceedance recorded. But the capital isn't alone in this, cities like Mumbai and Pune are also grappling with high levels of this gas, which was found to be particularly persistent, even under the cover of night.

Ironically, greener, high-end neighborhoods with fewer other pollutants are more prone to ozone build-up, transforming them from havens of fresh air into unsuspecting danger zones.