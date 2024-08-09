Indian cities battle a silent and invisible foe: Ozone pollution
Centre for Science and Environment has alerted from time to time about the growing problem of ground-level ozone in Indian metropolitan areas
A silent and invisible enemy is tightening its grip on the air we breathe in the bustling metropolises of India — rising levels of ground-level ozone pollution.
A new study by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has uncovered a troubling trend: ground-level ozone pollution is on the rise across India’s major cities, posing a serious health threat, particularly to those with respiratory issues, as per a report by Down to Earth.
While most of us fret over visible pollutants like dust and smog, this sneaky gas is slipping through the cracks, wreaking havoc on our lungs.
The report, aptly titled 'Air Quality Tracker: An Invisible Threat,' sheds light on how researchers analysed data from April to July 2024 across ten metropolitan areas, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru and revealed a concerning rise in ozone levels.
Delhi-NCR emerged as the worst-hit, with a staggering 176 days of ozone exceedance recorded. But the capital isn't alone in this, cities like Mumbai and Pune are also grappling with high levels of this gas, which was found to be particularly persistent, even under the cover of night.
Ironically, greener, high-end neighborhoods with fewer other pollutants are more prone to ozone build-up, transforming them from havens of fresh air into unsuspecting danger zones.
So, what exactly is this elusive gas doing to our bodies? Ground-level ozone is a highly reactive substance that can inflame and damage the airways, exacerbating conditions like asthma and bronchitis. Children, the elderly, and those with existing respiratory issues are particularly vulnerable, added the report.
Ground-level ozone, a highly reactive gas, has serious health consequences. Those with respiratory conditions, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease — as well as children with premature lungs and older adults — are at serious risk. This can inflame and damage airways, make lungs susceptible to infection, aggravate asthma, emphysema and chronic bronchitis and increase the frequency of asthma attacks leading to increased hospitalisation.Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy, CSE
The report warns that as we succeed in reducing particulate pollution, the problem of ozone and nitrogen oxides might just get worse. This calls for a major shift in how we tackle air pollution.
Ground-level ozone doesn’t just stick around in big cities either—it travels, spreading its toxic touch far and wide. With insufficient monitoring and limited data, this growing health hazard has flown under the radar for too long.
So, the next time you step outside and take a deep breath, remember: the air might not be as clean as it looks.