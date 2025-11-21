India can no longer treat climate adaptation as optional: Study

India has warmed sharply over the past decade, with new research showing the country’s average temperature has risen nearly 0.9°C between 2015 and 2024 compared to the early 20th century — a shift that is already reshaping weather patterns and driving more extreme events. The findings, published in a new peer-reviewed study, warn that the country urgently needs stronger adaptation strategies.

According to the research, the hottest day of the year has warmed even faster than the national average. Since the 1950s, peak temperatures on the hottest day have climbed by 1.5–2°C in western and northeast India, two regions already vulnerable to heat stress.

The study, authored by climate scientists from Krea University, Savitribai Phule Pune University, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Norway’s Institute of Marine Research and ICIMOD in Nepal, pulls together the latest observational datasets and climate model projections.

The picture it presents is stark: accelerated warming across India is causing more frequent and more intense heatwaves, with the country now seeing an additional 5–10 warm days every decade.

The study highlights that different parts of India are experiencing distinct — yet equally concerning — climate impacts: