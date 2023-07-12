India's Bishnoi 'tree huggers' renew conservation fight

Rampal Bhawad leads the Bishnoi Tiger Force in India's northern Rajasthan state. They are a group of environmental activists from the Bishnoi community, which has a long history of protecting and preserving flora and fauna.

Last year, Bhawad was told that an infrastructure project in a nearby village cut down several khejri trees, dumped them in a drain and covered the evidence with the help of excavators. The khejri tree is sacred for the Bishnoi, as it can survive in Rajasthan's desert climate.