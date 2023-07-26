India's Bishnoi 'tree huggers' renew conservation fight

Rampal Bhawad leads the Bishnoi Tiger Force in northern Rajasthan state. They are a group of environmental activists from the Bishnoi community, which has a long history of protecting and preserving flora and fauna in India.

Last year, Bhawad was told that an infrastructure project in a nearby village cut down several khejri trees, dumped them in a drain and covered the evidence with the help of excavators. The khejri tree is sacred for the Bishnoi, as it can survive in Rajasthan's desert climate.

"Some of us went over immediately," Bhawad told DW. "We uncovered the remains of the khejri trees and lodged a complaint with the local police."

"Multiple protests, legal proceedings and appeals to politicians later, we can only see our struggle growing without an end in sight," said Bhawad.