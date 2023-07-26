EU imports from Myanmar surge despite sanctions

The European Union last week imposed its seventh round of sanctions on individuals and companies associated with Myanmar's military junta that orchestrated a brutal coup in February 2021.

The latest sanctions means that almost all ministers of the State Administration Council (SAC), the junta's formal name, have now been impacted, as have many local companies with links to the military regime.

Brussels says it has been steadfast in cutting off any form of interaction that could be perceived as legitimizing a junta accused of widespread human rights violations against civilians.