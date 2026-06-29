India’s hidden heat: Why 42°C isn’t really 42°C

When the mercury reads 42°C, many assume that's the full measure of the day's heat. Yet across large parts of India, people often experience conditions that feel closer to 50°C or even higher. The reason lies not just in soaring temperatures but in a deadly combination of humidity, moisture and the body's diminishing ability to cool itself.

As heatwaves become longer, more intense and increasingly frequent, meteorologists are urging people to look beyond the ordinary temperature displayed on weather apps. Understanding the difference between dry-bulb temperature and wet-bulb temperature is becoming essential — not just for comfort, but for survival.

Why 42°C can feel like 50°C

The temperature reported in daily weather forecasts is usually the dry-bulb temperature — the actual air temperature measured by a standard thermometer kept in the shade and protected from direct sunlight.

However, the human body experiences heat very differently.

People cool themselves primarily by sweating. As sweat evaporates from the skin, it carries away body heat. But when humidity is high, the air is already saturated with moisture, making it difficult for sweat to evaporate. The body's natural cooling system begins to fail, causing people to feel far hotter than the actual air temperature.

This is why a city recording 42°C with 70–80 per cent humidity can feel closer to 48–50°C. Weather agencies describe this as the heat index or "feels-like" temperature, which combines air temperature with humidity to estimate how hot conditions actually feel to the human body.