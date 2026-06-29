Europe heatwave linked to over 1,300 excess deaths, says WHO

More than 1,300 excess deaths have been recorded across Europe since 21 June due to extreme heat, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said, warning that the continent is facing increasingly frequent and deadly heatwaves driven by climate change.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said around 150 million people across Europe are currently experiencing extreme temperatures, with the heat already claiming hundreds of lives, disrupting education and placing pressure on electricity networks.

Describing heat stress as a "silent killer", Tedros said much of Europe's housing, workplaces and schools were not designed to withstand such prolonged periods of high temperatures. He noted that Europe is warming at twice the global average, making it the fastest-heating continent.

He said heatwaves that were once considered rare are now becoming almost annual events as a result of global warming and climate change.

The WHO is working with governments and partners to strengthen preparedness, improve prevention measures and build more resilient health systems. Tedros urged European countries to implement comprehensive heat-health action plans to reduce the growing health risks posed by rising temperatures.