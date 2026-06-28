UK families flock to air-conditioned hotels as heatwave drives surge in bookings

Families, including parents with newborn babies, are increasingly booking air-conditioned hotel rooms to escape Britain's ongoing heatwave, as soaring temperatures trigger a sharp rise in demand for climate-controlled accommodation.

Data from accommodation platform Booking.com showed that since 1 June, the share of searches using the "air-conditioning" filter has tripled across Great Britain, coinciding with the latest spell of extreme heat affecting northern Europe.

Figures from payment company Adyen also indicated that hotel revenue in Great Britain rose by 34 per cent between 22 and 25 June compared with the same period last year, reflecting a surge in bookings during the heatwave.

The UK has experienced one of its hottest weeks on record, with temperatures climbing into the mid-to-high 30s Celsius across parts of England and Wales. The Met Office issued extreme heat warnings, while a provisional June temperature record of 36.9C was recorded at Wattisham in Suffolk on Friday.

Hospitality operators said air conditioning had become a key deciding factor for guests.