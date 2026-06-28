UK families flock to air-conditioned hotels as heatwave drives surge in bookings
Demand for rooms with air conditioning jumps as record temperatures prompt many to seek relief from the heat, with hotels reporting higher occupancy
Families, including parents with newborn babies, are increasingly booking air-conditioned hotel rooms to escape Britain's ongoing heatwave, as soaring temperatures trigger a sharp rise in demand for climate-controlled accommodation.
Data from accommodation platform Booking.com showed that since 1 June, the share of searches using the "air-conditioning" filter has tripled across Great Britain, coinciding with the latest spell of extreme heat affecting northern Europe.
Figures from payment company Adyen also indicated that hotel revenue in Great Britain rose by 34 per cent between 22 and 25 June compared with the same period last year, reflecting a surge in bookings during the heatwave.
The UK has experienced one of its hottest weeks on record, with temperatures climbing into the mid-to-high 30s Celsius across parts of England and Wales. The Met Office issued extreme heat warnings, while a provisional June temperature record of 36.9C was recorded at Wattisham in Suffolk on Friday.
Hospitality operators said air conditioning had become a key deciding factor for guests.
Heartwood Inns, which operates pubs with rooms across the UK, said occupancy had reached 86 per cent during the week, with several properties operating at or near full capacity. Around one-third of prospective guests specifically asked whether rooms had air conditioning before confirming bookings.
The company also reported increased inquiries from parents with newborn babies seeking cooler rooms after struggling to keep their homes at safe sleeping temperatures for infants.
Dean Culpan, general manager of the London hotel Templeton Garden, said demand had risen sharply during the heatwave.
"With the heatwave in full swing, we've seen a noticeable increase in demand across the hotel and are currently operating at capacity," he said.
He added that guests were increasingly looking for cool indoor spaces or shaded outdoor areas to relax or work remotely, while terrace dining and drinks had also become more popular.
Gemma Jones, hotel operations manager at The Feathers in Woodstock, said the hotel had seen a rise in last-minute bookings from people looking to escape the heat.
Occupancy increased from 74 per cent to 81 per cent during the week, with many guests specifically asking whether bedrooms were air-conditioned.
"Air-conditioned bedrooms have become a real selling point," Jones said, adding that several guests had chosen to stay at the hotel instead of remaining at home because of the cooler environment.
She said many bookings came from couples living within driving distance who opted for spontaneous short breaks, while some guests extended one-night stays into two or more nights to make the most of the weather.