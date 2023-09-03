Inquiry ordered into leopard's death at UP's Etawah Safari Park

An inquiry has been ordered into the death of a leopard that was rescued from Bijnor district's Nagina range, an official said on Saturday.

The leopard was rescued from Dayalpur village in Bijnor's Nagina range and brought to the Etawah Safari Park on the night of August 26 with injury marks on the face and body, Safari Park director Deeksha Bhandari told reporters here.

The internal injuries of the leopard could not be detected and it started having seizures with foam at the mouth. The animal was being treated by experts of Kanpur and Jaipur zoos besides the safari doctor, she said.