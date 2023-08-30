Sick leopard's ordeal: villagers take selfies, try to ride animal in MP

Shocking videos of an ailing wild leopard being surrounded by a group of villagers, who are taking selfies with him and even trying to ride him, have emerged from Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred in Iklera village in Dewas on Tuesday, 29 August. following which the forest department rescued the leopard. The animal, suspected to be suffering from a brain disorder, was admitted to a zoo in Indore city on Wednesday in critical condition, an official said.

The official also expressed surprise that the male leopard neither attacked the group of people surrounding him, nor roared at them.

"The leopard was rescued on Tuesday from Iklera village, about 80 km from Indore," said Vikas Mahore, superintendent of the forest department's Kheoni sanctuary in Dewas.