BJP MP asks govt if it intends to recognise 'gaumata' as national animal

A BJP Lok Sabha member has asked the government in Parliament whether it intends to recognise 'gaumata' (cow) as a "national animal" as it "is an integral part of the Indian culture".

Ajmer MP Bhagirath Choudhary asked this question to the Union minister of culture, in a written query in the Lower House of Parliament on Monday, August 7, to which no direct response was given.

He asked a series of questions, including as to "whether the Government intends to recognise 'Gaumata' an integral part of Indian Culture as a national animal," considering "protection and revival of Indian and sanatan culture" by bringing a legislation in the Parliament in this regard and if so, the details thereof.