Hindutva ideologues shun flowers, incense; purify temple with gau mutra

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde jumped the gun earlier in May when he ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into allegations by Sakal Hindu Samaj (SHS) that a group of Muslims had tried to force their way into the Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik district of Maharashtra on May 13, supposedly to offer a chadar (woven net of flowers) to the deity.

The local police had a different take and were quick to endorse the tradition, said to be a century old, of Muslims offering fragrant joss sticks to the deity on the occasion of Urs in Hazarat Gulab Shah Baba's dargah every year.

Mateen Sayed, 40, confirmed to the National Herald that he had grown up witnessing the tradition. His grandfather would lead the Urs procession, which would begin around 7 in the evening and culminate at the dargah. The temple is en route, and when the procession would reach the temple — this year they did so around 9 pm — they would stop at the temple gate and light the joss sticks there before proceeding to the dargah.