Election can happen any time, predicts Uddhav; questions BJP's "Hindutva"

In a strong, no-holds-barred attack, Shiv Sena-UBT President Uddhav Thackeray said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party "doesn't know what Hindutva is."



"Hindutva is not a matter of selfishness, but a nationalist. The BJP doesn't understand what Hindutva is. Their Hindutva is centered around cow and gomutra (cow-urine)," said Thackeray at a rally in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra on Sunday.



"I have not left Hindutva and will never leave it...show me one instance which made you feel that I had discarded Hindutva," he asked.

Saying he will be addressing more such rallies all over the state, plus joint public meetings of the MVA, he warned the BJP, "You can come with Modi and your stolen bow and arrow. I will confront you with my name...Hold the elections now... we are ready to fight and burn your throne with our flaming torch."

