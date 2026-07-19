Is there light at the end of this tunnel?

The recent landslide at the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel road project in Kerala’s Wayanad district has shaken public confidence.

The immediate questions are straightforward. What caused the landslide? Could it have been prevented? Were safety protocols followed? Did construction activities contribute to slope failure? We’ll hopefully have some answers when the results of the technical investigations ordered by the V.D. Satheesan-led UDF government are in.

Some larger questions loom: why did the previous government allow this huge infrastructure project in such a vulnerable landscape? Were geological warnings heeded or did political expediency overshadow ecological caution? And has Kerala learnt anything from all the climate disasters that have scarred its mountains over the past decade?

These questions are now central to Kerala’s political discourse. More so because the disaster occurred barely five kilometres from the Chooralmala-Mundakai mountains, where a massive landslide in 2024 killed 298 and left many more severely injured or homeless.

It is ironic that one of Satheesan’s first big governance challenges concerns a project he had vehemently opposed as Leader of the Opposition. He had underlined the need for extreme care and a higher threshold of scientific scrutiny because the tunnel passed through a very sensitive stretch of the Western Ghats and mistakes could have irreversible conse-quences. Satheesan’s objections were dismissed as politically motivated. He was accused of obstructing development and denying Wayanad better connectivity.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government billed it as a transformative link between Kozhikode and Wayanad through one of the longest road tunnels in southern India. It promised to reduce travel time, improve connection to Karnataka’s IT hubs in Bangalore and Mysore, improve year-round connectivity for residents and tourists, and provide an alternative to the existing accident-prone Thamarassery Ghat Road, where negotiating nine hairpin bends is an uphill task. For a district whose economy depends heavily on tourism apart from agriculture, the proposal has obvious appeal.