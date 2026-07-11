One reserve forest, three governments 

Rugmini still cannot bear to look in the direction of the small field where her husband was killed. On the morning of 7 November 2025, Dhan Nayaka, a 49-year-old marginal farmer from Eggudu village in Karnataka’s Mysuru district, left home with his pair of bulls to plough his land. This was his routine for decades. Around noon, Rugmini brought lunch. The bulls were wandering around. Her husband had disappeared. Hours later, villagers and forest officials found his remains in a neighbouring field. He had been dragged away by a tiger.

Around 120 kilometres away, across the Tamil Nadu border, another family was mourning another tiger attack. In the Niligiri’s Sigur, Nagi, a Kurumba tribal woman from MavinhallaAdivasi village, had taken her goats to graze near the forest, exactly as her family had done for generations. She never returned.

Cross into Kerala, to Chekadi village near Pulpally in Wayanad. Basavi, 65, and Kali Nooran, 80, are neighbours. Both survived elephant attacks. Both are now largely confined to their homes as their legs were broken.

These tragedies unfolded under three state governments. But they belong to one extended forest territory.

Stretching across more than 5,500 sq. km, the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve (NBR) links Kerala’s Silent Valley National Park and the Wayanad, Aralam, and Karimpuzha wildlife sanctuaries with Karnataka's Bandipur and Nagarhole Tiger Reserves and Brahmagiri Wildlife sanctuary and Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai and Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserves and Mukurthi Wildlife Sanctuary.

Recognised by UNESCO as India’s first Biosphere Reserve, NBR supports the country’s largest population of Asian elephants and one of the world’s highest tiger densities apart from a rich and rare list of flora and fauna. Every day, elephants, tigers, leopards and gaurs move freely across Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Yet each state manages conflict through separate bureaucracies, compensation policies, monitoring systems and political priorities. The result is an ecological landscape divided by administrative boundaries that wildlife neither recognises nor respects.