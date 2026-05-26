Ken-Betwa project: tribals paying the cost for a river-linking dream

The flattened hillocks of Dodhan village, nestled deep within the core area of Panna National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, have been transformed into a modern-day Kurukshetra.

It has indeed become a dharmyudh. On one side are the displaced villagers of Dodhan and nearby Palkuwan who, like the Pandavas, are asking only for what is rightfully theirs—a home for a home, zameen ke badle zameen (land in exchange for land).

Against them stand, akin to the Kauravas, the allied forces of a double-engine BJP government, a ruthless state and local administration and a weaponised police force. This administration appears to have little regard for justice. It seeks to take everything—the villagers' right to live peacefully, their homes, fields, livelihoods, culture, traditions and, above all, their self-respect and dignity.

Similar to a chakravyuh designed to break their spirit, these villages have been isolated and virtually cut off from the rest of the world.

As someone who has closely monitored this administrative misconduct on the ground, it is heartbreaking to witness innocent, largely illiterate tribal communities and farmers being treated as enemies on their own land. Their relatives cannot reach them. The sick cannot leave to seek medical treatment.

With ration supplies running dangerously low, families are being forced to boil wheat simply to feed themselves and their children. In the scorching summer heat, electricity has remained disconnected for weeks. Deep trenches have been dug around the villages and roads have been blocked, leaving tribal residents trapped like hostages on their ancestral land and forced to drink contaminated water. This is indeed a Mahabharata-like battle—between right and wrong, between justice and injustice.

The Ken-Betwa River Linking Project (KBLP) is being projected as a "curtain raiser" for river-linking projects across India. It is an ambitious Central government initiative with a staggering budget of Rs 44,605 crore. In its first phase alone, the project directly affects 22 villages—eight in Panna district and 14 in Chhatarpur district—impacting approximately 7,193 families.

All at stake

Thousands of tribal and rural families are surrendering their ancestral land and homes in the name of the "public interest". Their existence is inseparably linked to jal, jangal, zameen—water, forest and land. Through this project, they stand to lose not only their property but also a vital part of their cultural identity. These villagers are not opposed to development. Their grievance is that the interests of indigenous communities are being systematically ignored in the process.

The project is being implemented in an unjust and coercive manner. One would expect the administration to adopt a compassionate and humane approach towards tribal communities facing displacement. Instead, a policy of repression has been unleashed.

As of April 2026, most affected families have outright rejected the rehabilitation package they have been offered. A complete lack of transparency in the displacement process, combined with glaring discrepancies in land surveys and instances of unpaid or partially paid compensation, has created deep distrust towards the government.

Villagers allege they are being evicted and their homes demolished without prior notice or compensation.

Many have been protesting for months, demanding only what they consider basic and legitimate rights—genuine gram sabha consultations, transparent surveys, compensation based on prevailing market rates and the provision of land in exchange for land to secure their future livelihood.

Yet this humanitarian crisis is merely the tip of the iceberg. The structural design of the Ken-Betwa Link Project reveals what many perceive as a deeper regional imbalance.