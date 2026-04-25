The irreversible course of damage

Imagine receiving Rs 16 as compensation for your home. That’s the amount offered to a tribal family as part of the rehabilitation package for the Rs 45,000 crore Ken–Betwa project. Another family was given the princely sum of Rs 200.

The foundation stone for the controversial interlinking of the two rivers in drought-prone Bundelkhand was laid on 25 December 2024 amidst a big publicity drive. It involves building the Daudhan dam to store water and a 221 km long canal to transfer water from the Ken to the Betwa.

While the government promised compensation of Rs 12.5 lakh per acre and Rs 6 lakh for a house, a large number of families have been offered tuppence or nothing at all. In despair, people from the 40 villages that will be submerged by the dam’s reservoir staged a week-long protest (5–16 April) in Dhodhan village.

Their ‘Panch Tatva Satyagraha’ began with a symbolic protest of lying down on funeral pyres (chita). Their fast or ‘Akash Andolan’ was followed by a ‘Mitti Andolan’ where they smeared soil from their village on their bodies. It culminated with the ‘Jal Andolan’ when they entered the water, wearing nooses around their necks — demanding justice or death.

On 16 April, a joint team of the Chhatarpur district administration reached the protest site to hold talks with the villagers who agreed to defer the protests until a new compensation package was announced.

Amit Bhatnagar, a former AAP member who is leading them under the banner of the Jai Kisan Sangathan, maintains that “sarkari assurances carry little weight with the villagers. Sixty thousand families, in one of the poorest regions in the country, are being affected by this river-linking project.”