Designing a disaster: why Ken-Betwa river linking project is a terrible idea

Away from media attention and the public eye, another ecological disaster is developing in Bundelkhand. Sand mining, the ugly underbelly of construction, is devastating the river Ken, a tributary of the river Yamuna. Regular spells of drought have depleted the water level, reducing the river to little better than a thin stream in the lean season.

The river-linking project seeks to fell 3-4 million trees, displace people in 21 villages, build a 250 kilometre canal and submerge part of the Panna tiger reserve to channel ‘surplus’ water to the Betwa river in Madhya Pradesh.

A recent visit to Bundelkhand, the backwaters of Uttar Pradesh, turned out to be an eye-opener.

Villagers were protesting against indiscriminate, mechanised and illegal sand-mining conducted with the complicity of the police and politicians. They are also protesting against the futility of the river-linking project at the extravagant initial estimated cost of Rs 44,000 crore. Both sand mining and river-linking involve mega bucks and the mafia.

The patience of villagers in Kolawal Raipur in Banda district, however, finally ran out.

Farmers whose land had been taken over to make roads to facilitate the movement of sand had not been paid; villagers helping in mining and loading of sand were being paid low wages at irregular intervals, and water levels in the Ken river had gone down, affecting water-availability for humans and animals alike.

There were reports of stray cattle in the district dying not of hunger, but thirst. Villagers demanded that predatory methods of mining with heavy machines be stopped; they favoured excavating the sand manually so as to ensure higher employment.