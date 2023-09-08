High-income G20 nations fall drastically short on climate action, says study

The findings reveal that the G20, collectively as well as the most high-income countries of the bloc individually, are failing to meet the necessary levels of ambition required to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

The gap between the collective NDCs of G20 and the fairness or ambition benchmarks outlined by the three approaches ranges from 2.8 to 3.9 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per capita by 2030.

This translates to an alarming excess of emissions in 2030, with G20 countries alone accounting for a surplus of 14.1 to 20.2 billion tons of CO2 equivalent. It underscores the urgent need for G20 countries to significantly intensify their climate mitigation efforts, the paper read.

Delving further into the disparities among G20 countries, the paper notes that the high-income nations of the grouping bear primary responsibility for historic emissions and possess the technological and financial resources to address the climate crisis. But they are falling far short of their fair-share benchmarks, with emission levels still exceeding what would be equitable by a large margin.