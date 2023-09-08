India's G20 presidency reveals NDA govt's failure to conduct census: Congress

Congress on Friday said the start of the 18th summit with India’s rotational presidency is a moment for reflection, revealing one of the "biggest failures of the NDA (No Data Available) government" as it has failed to conduct the "decadal Census" that was due in 2021 due to which an estimated 14 crore citizens are excluded from their food entitlements.

The Congress also demanded the government to stop denying 14 crore Indians their basic rights under the NFSA, increase the beneficiary quota until the Census is carried out, conduct an updated national caste census and end of suppression of data inconvenient to the government.



Hitting back at the government for not conducting census, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "The start of the 18th G20 summit today with India’s rotational presidency is a moment for reflection, revealing one of the biggest failures of the NDA (No Data Available) Government -- it has failed to conduct the decadal Census that was due in 2021."