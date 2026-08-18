Ramesh flags elephant corridor damage as SC orders nationwide survey

The bench noted that elephant herds travel long distances and said no state could justify blocking their paths because crops were being damaged. Justice Bagchi said the use of fireballs and spikes to drive away elephants was prevalent in West Bengal, where elephants enter from Nepal before moving towards Jharkhand and other states.

The bench also noted that elephants in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar area travel towards Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. "No state can block their path," CJI Surya Kant said.

The court barred the use of fireballs and mashaals (torches) to drive away elephants and directed state authorities to comply with its directions. It asked the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to conduct a fresh nationwide survey and submit a comprehensive report within six weeks, including steps taken to prevent obstructions in elephant corridors.

The bench noted that the ministry already has mandatory guidelines intended to ensure seamless and unobstructed elephant corridors across states. However, it said local factors had resulted in corridors being "impeded, blocked or obstructed".

The survey report will also have to detail the status of the use of fireballs, mashaals and any other coercive measures against wildlife, besides the initiatives taken to prevent such practices.

Ramesh's remarks come amid continuing concerns over the impact of mining, infrastructure and other development projects on elephant habitats and migration routes. The court's intervention now places the onus on the Centre and states to establish how far existing protections are being enforced on the ground.

With PTI inputs