Chhattisgarh: Cong alleges rise in tiger poaching, wildlife smuggling in Bastar

The opposition Congress on Wednesday alleged in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly that wildlife smugglers had become active in the Bastar region after it was declared free of Left-Wing Extremism, a charge rejected by the state government.

The government, however, said five cases of tiger poaching or trafficking had been detected in Chhattisgarh since 2024, leading to the seizure of six tiger skins and the arrest of 41 accused.

Raising the issue through a calling attention motion, Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant and Congress MLAs Sheshraj Harbansh and Vikram Mandavi expressed concern over alleged tiger poaching in the Indravati Tiger Reserve in Bijapur district.

They claimed three tigers had been poached around five months ago and two more recently. In the latest operation, a joint police and forest department team arrested five people and seized two tiger skins, they said.

The Congress legislators also claimed those arrested included personnel associated with the Maharashtra Police who were posted near the Chhattisgarh border.

According to the Opposition, WCCB (Wildlife Crime Control Bureau) had advised the state forest headquarters in May to intensify patrolling and surveillance in areas reporting tiger and leopard movement.

Despite the advisory, the department failed to act effectively, the legislators alleged. They said crores of rupees were spent annually on tiger conservation, but the poaching and smuggling of tiger skins and body parts continued.

Bastar, which had grappled with Left-Wing Extremism for more than four decades, was declared free of armed Maoists on 31 March, coinciding with the Centre's deadline to eliminate the menace from the country.

Minister rejects link with end of 'red terror'

Responding to the allegations, Forest and Climate Change Minister Kedar Kashyap rejected the claim that wildlife smugglers had become active following the end of "red terror" in Bastar. He also denied that three tigers had been poached in the Indravati Tiger Reserve five months ago.

Kashyap told the House that a wildlife offence was registered in the Dantewada forest division on 17 March following the seizure of a tiger skin.

Based on the statement of an accused, authorities suspected the tiger had been poached inside the Indravati Tiger Reserve. Fourteen accused have been arrested in the case, which is pending before a court, he said.