Tiger enters village near Bandhavgarh reserve, kills woman; dies during rescue

A tiger entered a residential area near the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district in the early hours of Sunday, 24 May, killing a woman and injuring three others before dying during a rescue operation, officials said.

The incident took place at around 3.00 am in Kherwa Tola locality of Panpatha village near the reserve. The episode triggered protests by local residents, who, alleging repeated tiger attacks in the area, reportedly assaulted a forest ranger and manhandled a woman forest staffer.

Speaking to PTI, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve field director Anupam Sahay said the tiger entered the village and attacked residents, killing 40-year-old Phool Bai Pal and injuring three others.

According to him, the tiger later entered the victim’s house, where it died during the rescue effort. “When we darted the tiger to tranquilise it, it showed no response, indicating that it may already have been dead,” Sahay said, rejecting claims that the animal died from a tranquiliser overdose.

He said a postmortem examination was underway to determine the exact cause of the tiger’s death.