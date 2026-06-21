Ramesh recalls how a newspaper photo helped save Great Indian Bustard

A chance encounter with a newspaper photograph during a flight to Rajasthan half a century ago helped set in motion one of India's most significant wildlife conservation efforts, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recalled on Sunday.

Marking 50 years since the episode, Ramesh recounted how then prime minister Indira Gandhi stumbled upon a front-page image of the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard while travelling to Udaipur on 21 June 1976.

The visit itself was historic. Indira Gandhi was travelling to Haldighati to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the legendary battle that immortalised Maharana Pratap in India's collective memory. But it was an unexpected wildlife story in that morning's newspaper that would leave a lasting environmental legacy.

Sharing a copy of the front page of the Hindustan Times from that day, Ramesh said Indira Gandhi noticed an unusual photograph of the Great Indian Bustard, a bird already teetering on the brink of extinction. Intrigued, she went on to read the accompanying report inside the newspaper.

"On the morning flight to Udaipur she happened to come across the day's edition of the Hindustan Times. The front page carried an unusual picture — that of the Great Indian Bustard that was facing near-extinction," Ramesh wrote on social media.