Goa Congress objects to mandatory Yoga Day participation in schools

The Congress on Saturday demanded that the Goa Education Department withdraw its circular making it compulsory for school students and teachers to attend Yoga Day programmes.

The Directorate of Education has instructed all schools to organise Yoga sessions on 21 June, which is observed as International Yoga Day.

In a statement, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said Yoga was a personal choice and should not be made mandatory.

"Yoga is a personal choice, and should never become a compulsory obligation," he said.

Chodankar said Sunday was the only day many families could spend together and was also a day of prayer and religious observance for several communities in Goa.

"Parents should have the freedom to decide how their children spend their weekly holiday," he added.

Responding to the Congress criticism, Goa BJP Medical Cell co-convenor Dr Sneha Bhagwat said it was "sad and unfortunate" that the circular was being politicised.

She pointed out that students were not required to attend Yoga sessions only at their schools and could participate in programmes organised near their homes.