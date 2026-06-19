Bengal govt retreats on Yoga Day attendance order after HC challenge

Facing a court challenge and the prospect of an adverse order, the West Bengal government on Friday backed away from making attendance at International Yoga Day programmes compulsory for state government employees. The climbdown came after a legal challenge to a government notification that appeared to require employees across departments and institutions to participate in Yoga Day events on Sunday, 21 June.

During a hearing before Justice Amrita Sinha, the state government submitted a report clarifying that participation in Yoga Day events was not mandatory and that no punitive action would be taken against employees who chose not to attend. The court observed that the notification was merely a general administrative communication and not a mandatory order. Following the clarification, Justice Sinha disposed of the case.

The controversy comes as Kolkata prepares for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for the main International Yoga Day programme on Red Road on 21 June. The state administration has undertaken extensive preparations, with security arrangements, infrastructure works and traffic restrictions already in place.

According to officials, around 38,000 people have registered to participate in the main event. Seating arrangements have been made for approximately 35,000 near the main stage, while authorities expect lakhs of people to join Yoga Day programmes across Kolkata and neighbouring areas. Participants have been instructed to reach the venue by 6.15 am, with the programme scheduled to begin around half-an-hour later.

However, the preparations have generated growing resentment among several sections of society, including tourism operators, boat owners, government employees and residents affected by traffic restrictions.