Bengal govt retreats on Yoga Day attendance order after HC challenge
State says participation is 'voluntary' as 21 June preparations trigger wider discontent
Facing a court challenge and the prospect of an adverse order, the West Bengal government on Friday backed away from making attendance at International Yoga Day programmes compulsory for state government employees. The climbdown came after a legal challenge to a government notification that appeared to require employees across departments and institutions to participate in Yoga Day events on Sunday, 21 June.
During a hearing before Justice Amrita Sinha, the state government submitted a report clarifying that participation in Yoga Day events was not mandatory and that no punitive action would be taken against employees who chose not to attend. The court observed that the notification was merely a general administrative communication and not a mandatory order. Following the clarification, Justice Sinha disposed of the case.
The controversy comes as Kolkata prepares for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for the main International Yoga Day programme on Red Road on 21 June. The state administration has undertaken extensive preparations, with security arrangements, infrastructure works and traffic restrictions already in place.
According to officials, around 38,000 people have registered to participate in the main event. Seating arrangements have been made for approximately 35,000 near the main stage, while authorities expect lakhs of people to join Yoga Day programmes across Kolkata and neighbouring areas. Participants have been instructed to reach the venue by 6.15 am, with the programme scheduled to begin around half-an-hour later.
However, the preparations have generated growing resentment among several sections of society, including tourism operators, boat owners, government employees and residents affected by traffic restrictions.
In the Sundarbans, tourism operators say preparations for the event have disrupted business during the peak 'Hilsa Festival' season. Hundreds of launches and motorised boats have reportedly been requisitioned and directed to Kolkata's Babughat, forcing operators to cancel bookings and issue refunds. Administrative sources indicated that around 500 vessels were asked to report by 18 June and remain there until the programme concludes.
Tourism operator Subir Majumder said: "If we had received proper notice in advance, we would not have accepted bookings. We are losing money every day and our reputation is suffering."
Boat owners have also alleged administrative pressure. Amirul Midda, secretary of the Sundarban Tourist Mechanised Boat Owners' Association, claimed operators were warned that their licences could be cancelled if they failed to comply.
Government employees have likewise complained of inconvenience. Many employees posted away from home said Yoga Day-related duties had disrupted their weekend travel plans. Some also raised health concerns. One employee suffering from varicose veins said he was unable to perform many physical exercises because of his medical condition.
The extensive preparations have also affected ordinary residents of Kolkata. Large sections of Red Road have been closed, while traffic restrictions and diversions have been imposed for several days. The Calcutta High Court declined to interfere with the government's arrangements but directed police to ensure alternative traffic routes in the public interest.
Critics argue that the restrictions are causing inconvenience to commuters, businesses and transport operators. Some residents have questioned what they see as a double standard in the government's approach to public gatherings.
Md Yusuf, a resident of central Kolkata, said: "We were repeatedly told that prayers on public roads could not be allowed because they would inconvenience traffic for a short time. Now major roads are being restricted for days for a government event. People are asking why different standards are being applied." The likely reference here is to this year's Eid namaz being shifted from the traditional venue of Red Road to Brigade Parade Ground citing public inconvenience.
The legal challenge was filed by the Coordination Committee, a Left-affiliated organisation representing government employees. The committee challenged a 14 June notification issued by the office of the chief secretary, which directed permanent, temporary, contractual, daily-wage, outsourced and honorary employees to participate in Yoga Day programmes.
The notification also covered employees of state-run enterprises, autonomous bodies and local government institutions.
Reacting to the state's clarification, senior advocate and CPI(M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, appearing for the Coordination Committee, alleged that the government had realised its position would not withstand legal scrutiny.
"The state government understood that it was likely to lose the case in court. That is why it withdrew from its earlier stand and clarified that attendance at Yoga Day programmes is not mandatory. This appears to be an attempt to save face after issuing a notification that created widespread confusion among employees," he said.
Justice Sinha, however, observed that the government had never intended to make attendance compulsory and questioned the need for the litigation.
During an earlier hearing, Bhattacharya had referred to various commemorative occasions such as World No Tobacco Day, Teachers' Day and World Health Day. In a lighter moment, Justice Sinha quipped: "You mentioned so many days, but forgot to mention Valentine's Day?" prompting laughter in the courtroom.