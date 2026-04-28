Jaisalmer sizzles at 46.4 degrees; Rajasthan in grip of intense heatwave
Severe heatwave conditions were reported across Barmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli and parts of Jaipur
Rajasthan continues to reel under an intense heatwave, with Jaisalmer recording a scorching 46.4°C — its highest-ever temperature for April. The reading narrowly surpasses the previous record of 46.3°C set on 18 April 2025, underscoring the severity of the current heat spell gripping the desert state.
Over the past 24 hours, maximum temperatures in all major cities soared beyond 40°C. Severe heatwave conditions were reported across Barmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli and parts of Jaipur. Ajmer recorded 42.5°C, with little respite despite light winds.
In Kota, temperatures climbed to 45.7°C, breaking an eight-year record. Authorities at Abheda Biological Park introduced emergency measures, including water ponds, to help animals cope with the extreme conditions.
However, the relentless heat gave way to sudden weather changes in parts of the state. Districts such as Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Bikaner witnessed thunderstorms and rainfall, with hailstorms reported in isolated areas. By evening, dusty winds and light showers extended to Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Nagaur and Alwar, offering fleeting relief.
Meteorologists attribute this shift to an active Western Disturbance, which has temporarily eased conditions in some regions. The meteorological centre in Jaipur has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain in 11 districts, even as heatwave conditions are expected to persist in others—highlighting a mixed and unstable weather pattern.
Despite scattered showers, Jaipur remained sweltering, with the maximum temperature touching 43.5°C — 3.2 degrees above normal — while the minimum stood at a high 31.7°C. Udaipur and Sikar also continued to experience oppressive heat, though the latter saw brief evening showers after a 42°C day.
Authorities across the state have stepped up mitigation measures. Municipal bodies have begun water sprinkling on roads to reduce surface heat, while district collectors have been authorised to declare school holidays based on local conditions. The Directorate of Secondary Education has already allowed adjustments in school timings to protect students.
With extreme heat persisting and only intermittent relief from storms, Rajasthan remains firmly in the grip of a harsh summer, prompting officials to closely monitor conditions and urge residents to take necessary precautions.
With PTI inputs
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